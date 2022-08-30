Buhari congratulates veteran Journalist, Bisi Amagada at 80

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated veteran journalist, Mrs Bisi Amagada, on her 80th birthday, Aug. 31, 2022.

In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina on Tuesday in Abuja, the President rejoiced with the first female editor of The Observer newspaper, for a worthy and impactful life.

Amagada had served as Board member of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and New Nigeria Newspapers.

Buhari joined family members, friends and relations to celebrate the journalist for bringing her wealth of experience in the newsroom to grow many media houses in the country.

The President noted the brilliance, clarity and accuracy that Amagada projected in her writings and administrative work, consistently placing interest of the country and citizens in right perspective.

President Buhari commended her courage in choosing a career in journalism, and following through the rigorous demands of travelling, thinking, writing and meeting deadlines, while drawing her inspiration from deep fear of God, and love for studying the Holy Bible.

The President prayed for the wellbeing of Amagada and her family. (NAN)

