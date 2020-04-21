Buhari congratulates veteran Journalist, Adenaike at 80

President Muhammadu Buhari has saluted veteran journalist, Felix Adedapo Adenaike, on his 80th birthday, April 21, 2020, felicitating with him for working with major print media houses in the country, and abroad, and consistently serving the nation with his talent of skilful writing.

Presidential Media aide, Garba Shehu, who disclosed this in a statement said further that President Buhari applauded Adenaike’s dedication to investigative writing, penetrative analysis and management of people and resources as Chief Executive Officer and Editor-In-Chief, and member of many Editorial Boards in national and international media platforms, which include Daily Times, Daily Sketch, Nigerian Tribune, The Guardian, The Nation, Times of London and BBC Africa.

Shehu said “The President believes the renowned journalist’s love for the nation and people have been clearly demonstrated in his willingness to serve in some public institutions over the years at both state and federal levels, using his versatile experience in counselling leaders on the right path to growth and inclusive development. “

“As the journalist turns an octogenarian, President Buhari, who also felicitates with family members, friends and professional associates of Mr Adenaike on the auspicious occasion, affirms that his wisdom, foresight and knowledge of the nation and the world’s political economy will be most needed, especially on issues of democracy and governance,” the statement said.

While thanking Mr Adenaike for the strong and unbroken support he gave to him in public life, President Buhari prayed that God almighty will grant the renowned journalist good health and strength to keep serving the country.