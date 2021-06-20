Buhari congratulates UN Sec Gen, Deputy on second tenure

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres on his re-appointment for a second-term in office for another five years.

The President is equally pleased that the Secretary-General, who is re-appointed by the UN General Assembly upon the recommendation of the Security Council, according to the UN Charter, re-appointed his Deputy, Nigeria’s Amina Mohammed, an action that says more about his leadership qualities and his commitment to Environment, gender and other global issues.

This was made known in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

He said, “President Muhammadu Buhari warmly felicitates with Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres on his re-appointment for a second-term in office for another five years.

“The President is equally pleased that the Secretary-General, who is re-appointed by the UN General Assembly upon the recommendation of the Security Council, according to the UN Charter, re-appointed his Deputy, Nigeria’s Amina Mohammed, an action that says a bit more about his leadership qualities and his commitment on Environment, gender and other global issues.

“President Buhari congratulates the Secretary General and Deputy Secretary General, who was a former Minister of Environment in Nigeria, for the global recognition and opportunity to serve humanity with their experience, trusting that their passion to promote peace, alleviate poverty, improve health and empower more people will gain more speed and results.

“The President believes Mohammed’s extension in office will further encourage more women and the girl-child, particularly in Africa and Nigeria, to aspire to new heights of leadership, dream beyond the borders of their country and learn from her dedication to seeing lives transformed for the better.

Buhari who extolled the former minister for her contributions to development, at home and abroad, prayed that the Almighty God will grant her good health, strength and more wisdom for the journey ahead.

