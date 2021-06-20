Buhari congratulates UN Sec Gen, Deputy on second tenure

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Secretary the United Nations, António Guterres on his re-appointment for a second- in office for another five years.

The President is equally pleased that the Secretary-, who is re-appointed the UN Assembly upon the recommendation the Security Council, according to the UN Charter, re-appointed his Deputy, Nigeria’s Amina Mohammed, an action that says more about his leadership qualities and his commitment to Environment, gender and other global issues.

was made known in a statement the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Shehu.

“The President is equally pleased that the Secretary-General, who is re-appointed by the UN General Assembly upon the recommendation of the Security Council, according to the UN Charter,  re-appointed his Deputy, Nigeria’s Amina Mohammed, an action that says a bit more about his leadership qualities and his commitment on Environment, gender and other global issues.

“President Buhari congratulates the Secretary General and Deputy Secretary General, who was a former Minister of Environment in Nigeria, global recognition and opportunity to serve humanity with their experience, trusting that their passion to promote peace, alleviate poverty, improve and empower more people will gain more speed and .

“The President believes Mohammed’s extension in office will further encourage more women and the girl-child, particularly in Africa and Nigeria, to aspire to new heights of leadership, dream beyond the borders of their country and learn from her dedication to seeing lives transformed better.

Buhari who extolled the former minister for her contributions to development, at home and abroad, prayed that the Almighty God will grant her good , strength and more wisdom journey ahead.

