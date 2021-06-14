Buhari congratulates Sam Omatseye at 60

June 14, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Society News 0



President Muhammadu Buhari extended his best wishes to the Chairman of the Editorial Board of The Nation Newspapers, Sam Omatseye, occasion of his 60th birthday.

In a statement by his Senior Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Shehu, in Abuja on Monday, Buhari joined members of the Fourth Estate of Realm and the literati in celebrating one of their .

According to the president, Omatseye distinguished himself in his career and gained recognition nationally and internationally for diligence, excellence and professionalism.

The president commended Omatseye, an advocate of good governance, free and independent press, for contributing his quota to advancing the role of the media as a vital part of democracy in a heterogeneous society like Nigeria.

Buhari said, like many other lovers of good journalistic works, he looks forward to reading more inspiring stories, ideas, perspectives and reliable by Omatseye.

He prayed almighty God to grant the celebrant more years of good health and fruitfulness. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,