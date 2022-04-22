Buhari congratulates Rt. Rev. Lucius Ugorji on appointment as Archbishop of Owerri

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated Rt. Rev. Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji on his appointment as Archbishop of Owerri Archdiocese in Imo State.

In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Thursday in Abuja, the president rejoiced with the priest on the new assignment by the Catholic Pontiff, His Holiness, Pope Francis.

He urged for Ugorji’s full commitment and dedication to the call of duty, as he did previously serving as Catholic Bishop of Umuahia and former Apostolic Administrator of the Ahiara diocese.

Buhari noted the humility, charity and focus that the Archbishop of Owerri Archdiocese brings to every position, affirming that his choice to reflect Christ in selfless service to humanity had impacted greatly on the nation.

The president prayed for God’s wisdom and guidance for the cleric, while also wishing his predecessor, Archbishop Anthony John Valentine (AJV) Obinna, divine grace. (NAN)

