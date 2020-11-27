Buhari congratulates Roch Marc Kabore of Burkina Faso on re-election

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated President Roch Marc Christian Kabore of Burkina Faso on his re-election for a five-year second term in office.

In a reaction welcoming the victory in Abuja on Friday, President Buhari said “I am pleased with the peaceful outcome of the election in which the voters of Burkina Faso renewed your mandate for another five years in office.”

Buhari, according to a statement signed by Garba Shehu, a presidential spokesman said, “winning a second term is a vote of confidence, but it also brings bigger challenges for leaders to work even harder to make life better for their citizens.”

The President also advised the re-elected Burkinabe leader to put partisanship aside and work for all Burkinabes, regardless of who voted for or against him, saying that “at this point, you’re no longer the leader of your party but the leader of Burkina Faso.”