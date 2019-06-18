Buhari congratulates Rev. Ayokunle on re-election as CAN President

#TrackNigeria -President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Rev. Dr. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle on his re-election as President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

According to a statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), President Buhari congratulates church leaders and Christendom in general for the successful election, assuring the President of CAN that his administration will continue to strengthen the cordial relationship that has existed, especially in tackling the challenges facing Nigeria.

Recalling his meetings with Rev. Ayokunle, who is also the President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, Shehu said the President believes the cleric’s maturity, humility and wise counsels to governments will go a long way in healing and putting the country on the right track for development.

Buhari prayed that the almighty God will grant the leadership of CAN more wisdom and strength in running the affairs of the association.

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

