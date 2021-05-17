President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Prof Ibrahim Abubakar, a world-leading scholar in the field of infectious disease epidemiology, on his appointment as the new Dean of the University College, London (UCL) Faculty of Population Health Sciences.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity).

According to Shehu, President Buhari is grateful for the unflinching support Prof. Abubakar has provided to public health institutions in Nigeria to achieve tangible results in the area of control and prevention of communicable diseases.

He said, “The President believes that the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) trained medical doctor, who holds a Master of Science degree from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, a DPH from the University of Cambridge and a PhD from the University of East Anglia, will bring his extensive wealth of experience and skills in public health to his new role.”

Prof. Abubakar’s professional records span from his outstanding leadership at the Institute for Global Health in the last five years to extensive research in infectious disease epidemiology, migration and health, leading to his election to the Fellowship of the Academy of Medical Sciences in 2020.

President Buhari has thus extended his best wishes to the unassuming achiever, widely admired by his peers, as he settles down to his new role from August 1, 2021.

