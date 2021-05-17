Buhari congratulates Prof Abubakar on appointment as Dean of UCL Faculty

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Prof Ibrahim Abubakar, a world-leading scholar the field infectious disease epidemiology, on his appointment as the new Dean the University College, (UCL) Faculty Population Health Sciences.

This was disclosed a statement signed by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity).

According to Shehu, President Buhari is grateful for the unflinching support Prof. Abubakar has provided to public health Nigeria to achieve tangible results the area control and prevention communicable diseases.

He said, “The President believes that the University (ABU) trained medical doctor, who holds a Master Science degree from the School Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, a DPH from the University Cambridge and a PhD from the University of East Anglia, will bring his extensive of experience and skills in public health to his new role.”

Prof. Abubakar’s professional records span from his outstanding leadership at the Institute for Global Health in the last five years to extensive research in infectious disease epidemiology, migration and health, leading to his election to the Fellowship of the Academy of Medical Sciences in 2020.  

President Buhari has thus extended his wishes to the unassuming achiever, widely admired by his peers, as he settles down to his new role from August 1, 2021.  

