Buhari congratulates President of Nigerian Baptist Convention, Israel Akanji at 60

August 17, 2021



President Muhammadu Buhari congratulated President the Nigerian Baptist ,  Dr  Israel Adelani Akanji, on his 60th birthday.

In a congratulatory message by his Senior Special Assistant on and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday, Buhari rejoiced with Akanji’s family members, friends and the body Christ on the auspicious occasion.

Buhari congratulated  the cleric the milestone and  on a life dedicated to the service God, country and humanity.

He noted in particular, Akanji’s compassion, abhorrence to violence and his biblical posture on all national issues, with clear preference , peace and the wellbeing of society.

According to him, Akanji’s to improving the lives of many, through preaching and the gospel, reveals his love God and his people.

He urged the  religious leader to use his wealth of knowledge and experience to keep serving the nation.

President Buhari prayed for the wellbeing of Akanji and his family. (NAN)

