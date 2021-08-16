Buhari congratulates President-elect of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the President-elect of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, on his victory in the presidential election of Aug. 12, 2021.

The president, in a congratulatory message released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, on Monday in Abuja applauded the people of Zambia who came out in their numbers to exercise their civic rights, and voting candidates of their choice.

According to him, this signposting that the prospect of a united, stable and prosperous Africa lies in the power of the people to freely elect their leaders.

He commended out-going President Edgar Lungu for accepting the outcome of the election and a peaceful transfer of power.

He noted that this patriotic disposition deserves the praise of all lovers of democracy.

While highlighting the close and historic relationship between Nigeria and Zambia, the Nigerian leader looked forward to working very closely with the Zambian President-elect for the peace, development and prosperity of both nations. (NAN)

