Buhari congratulates Premium Times E-I-C, Daily Trust GM, on election as President, Secretary of IPI

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Editor-in-Chief/Chief Operating Officer of Premium Times Nigeria, Musikilu Mojeed, who has emerged the President of the Nigeria chapter of the International Press Institute (IPI).

Also, President Buhari felicitated with the General Manager, Business and Strategy of Media Trust Limited, publishers of Daily Trust, Ahmed I. Shekarau, who was elected Secretary of IPI Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity).

According to Shehu, the President saluted the diligence and brilliance of both journalists, who have distinguished themselves in their chosen career with many recognitions and awards, urging them to bring their versatile experience in the media to reflect on the Institute.

The President also felicitated with the IPI on its successful General Assembly, saluting the outgoing leadership for providing sound management for the institute.

“President Buhari looks forward to working with the new executive to advance the interests of the nation, which are not at variance with the IPI in the promotion of journalism, social justice and human rights,” the statement concludes.

Newsdiaryonline reports that Rafat Salami of the Voice of Nigeria, VON was also elected Treasure if IPI Nigeria.

