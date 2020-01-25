Buhari congratulates Plateau State Governor, Lalong on Knighthood

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State on his investiture as Knight of St Gregory the Great (KGG), rejoicing with all citizens of the state and his family on the historic recognition by His Holiness, Pope Francis.

A statement by Presidential Spokesman,Garba Shehu said the President affirms that the governor has worked very hard to restore peace to the state over the last four years, particularly supporting all the security agents in the state to realize their mandate of securing lives and property.

Shehu further said, President Buhari also notes the strategic leadership role the governor is playing as Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum by consistently mobilizing his colleagues to tackle the peculiar challenges in the region, and ensuring that the Federal Government pays more attention to the demands of education, health and security.

The President believes Lalong’s contribution to Christendom, which attracted the Papal award, will always be remembered and appreciated by posterity, urging him to remain steadfast in selfless service to humanity, the statement said.

