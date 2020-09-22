Buhari congratulates Plateau Deputy Governor, Prof Tyoden at 70

Share the news













President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Prof. Sonni Gwanle Tyoden on the happy occasion of his 70th birthday.

A statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Tuesday said as the renowned scholar and author celebrates this milestone, the President rejoiced with his family, friends, associates, the government and people of Plateau State, noting that Prof. Tyoden has distinguished himself as a grassroots politician, former university teacher and Vice-Chancellor.

President Buhari urged the deputy governor to remain committed in contributing to the development of his state under the All Progressives Congress (APC) and be a role-model to his numerous former students.

He prayed God to endow the septuagenarian with robust health and longer life as he continues to serve his state, country and humanity.

