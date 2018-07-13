President Muhammadu Buhari has joined members of Redeemed Christian Church of Good Christendom at large and well-wishers in celebrating an exemplary woman and mother, Pastor Folu Adeboye, who turns 70.

Buhari’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Friday.

The President also rejoiced with Pastor Adeboye’s family and friends for the grace of service that God had bestowed on them.

He said this was evident in preaching and living the truth of the gospel, counseling the young and old, and providing warmth and succour for the weak and underprivileged.

According to the president, as Adeboye, who is better known as “Mummy Go’’ attains the landmark age, her achievements surpass teaching and preaching on the pulpit to include living out the practical love of God, and encouraging many on the virtues of humility, knowledge and hard work.

Buhari affirmed that Nigeria’s greatness today among the comity of nations derived largely from the prayers and teachings of mothers like Pastor Adeboye, who “regularly seek the face of God on behalf of the country and its citizens’’.

He said the pastor had been persistently showing that “real success comes from adding value and bringing joy to others’’.

Buhari, therefore, prayed that the almighty God would add to her years and grant her good health and strength to keep living a life of service to God and humanity. (NAN)