Buhari congratulates Olusegun Awolowo as he leads ECOWAS TPOs

July 16, 2021



President Muhammadu has lauded Executive Director of Nigerian Export Promotion Council, Mr Olusegun Awolowo, on his election as President of National Trade Promotion Organizations (TPOs) from ECOWAS member States.

The president, in a statement his spokesman, Mr Femi , believed Awolowo’s unanimous election was testament to the confidence reposed in him, and in Nigeria, Chief Executive Officers of TPOs in West Africa.

He urged Awolowo to serve to the best of his ability, and the proud.

noted that an ECOWAS TPO holds possibilities for Nigeria and the sub- in the areas of exchange of commercial information and business opportunities.

He expressed the hope that the domiciling of the Secretariat would open vistas of opportunities for Nigeria.

The president wished Awolowo well in his new assignment, expressing confidence that Nigeria and ECOWAS would benefit a lot from his expertise in trade promotions. (NAN)

