Buhari congratulates Nwajiuba at 54

August 21, 2021



President Muhammadu Buhari, has congratulated Minister of State for Education, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, on occasion of his 54th birthday.

This is contained in a congratulatory message by President’s Senior Special on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Saturday in Abuja,

president acknowledged minister’s tireless devotion in working key stakeholders and international partners,  to enhance  capacity of nation’s education systems.

According to him, minister is someone who believes that education is key to a successful and prosperous Nigeria.

President Buhari joined members of Nwajiuba family, friends and well-wishers,  in praying that special moments of another birthday,  would bring more wisdom, encouragement and determination for celebrant to excel more in public service. (NAN)

