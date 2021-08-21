Buhari congratulates Nwajiuba at 54

President Muhammadu Buhari, has congratulated the Minister of State for Education, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, on the occasion of his 54th birthday.

This is contained in a congratulatory message by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Saturday in Abuja,

The president acknowledged the minister’s tireless devotion in working with key stakeholders and international partners, to enhance capacity of the nation’s education systems.

According to him, the minister is someone who believes that education is key to a successful and prosperous Nigeria.

President Buhari joined members of the Nwajiuba family, friends and well-wishers, in praying that the special moments of another birthday, would bring more wisdom, encouragement and determination for the celebrant to excel more in public service. (NAN)

