Buhari congratulates newly elected President of TUC, Comrade Osifo

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated Comrade Festus Osifo, newly elected President of Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC).

In a congratulatory message by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Wednesday in Abuja, the president saluted the vision and courage of the dedicated trade unionist.

The president noted that Osifo’s election as President of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association (PENGASSAN) in 2020 had translated into improved welfare and working conditions for workers.

Buhari congratulated the leadership of PENGASSAN and TUC on the historic choice, while looking forward to a partnership that will foster more development in the country, particularly for workers. (NAN)

