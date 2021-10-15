Buhari congratulates newly elected NUJ Executives

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on the outcome of their seventh triennial delegates’ conference which saw the re-election of Chris Isiguzo as President.

The president’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Friday in Abuja.

Buhari reiterated that ‘‘press freedom is an irreducible minimum in a democracy that would flourish’’.

He, however, warned that such freedom must be used responsibly.

He also acknowledged the formidable role the media play in shaping and influencing the course of events in any society.

The president reminded the NUJ leadership that the country would continue to look up to their members for fair, balanced and objective journalism.

The president urged the media to forge greater unity in the union, engage in productive dialogue to resolve any issue inimical to the progress of the association.

He assured the newly elected executives that this administration would uphold and unrelentingly safeguard the watchdog role provided for the media in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. (NAN)

