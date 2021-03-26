President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with Alhaji Sani Isa Gobir as he gets turbaned as Yariman Gobir on Sunday, March 28.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gobir would be turbaned by His Royal Highness, Alhaji Isa Muhammad Bawa, at the Gobir Royal Palace, Sabon Birni Local Government Area, Sokoto State.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Friday in Abuja, the president described the honour being done the new Yariman Gobir as a confirmation of his resourcefulness, hard work, and love for his people.

He, therefore, urged the honoree not to rest on his oars, but to continue to justify the huge confidence reposed in him.

Buhari urged the Yariman Gobir to use his new position to advance the cause of his people, the country and humanity in general.

“It’s a call to higher duty and I have no doubt that you will acquit yourself creditably,” he added. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

