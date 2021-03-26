Buhari congratulates new Yariman Gobir

March 26, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



President Buhari has rejoiced with Alhaji Sani Isa Gobir as he gets turbaned as Yariman Gobir on Sunday, March 28.

The News Agency of (NAN) reports that Gobir would turbaned by His Royal Highness, Alhaji Isa Bawa, at the Gobir Royal Palace, Sabon Birni Local Government Area, Sokoto State.

In a statement by his Senior Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Shehu, on Friday in Abuja, the president described the honour being done the new Yariman Gobir as a of his resourcefulness, hard work, and love for his .

He, therefore, urged the honoree not to rest on his oars, but to continue to justify the huge confidence reposed in him.

Buhari urged the Yariman Gobir to use his new position to advance the cause of his , the country and in general.

“It’s a call to higher duty and I have no doubt that you will acquit yourself creditably,” he added. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,