Buhari congratulates new Secretary General of AFCAC, Adefunke Adeyemi

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Adefunke Adeyemi on her election as the new Secretary General of the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC),

AFCAC is the African Union (AU) agency responsible for civil aviation in Africa.

The president, in a congratulatory message by his media aide, Mr Femi Adesina, on Friday in Abuja, reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to promoting a prosperous and integrated Africa through the activities of organisations such as AFCAC.

The Nigerian leader believed that the newly appointed Secretary-General would advance the common objective of the association with the support of the Bureau, Secretariat, AFCAC member States, international organizations, States Partners and all aviation and affiliated stakeholders.

Nigeria is a signatory to the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM).

Buhari urged the Commission to remain resolute in the implementation of the full liberalisation of air transport services, with the attendant benefits: increased air service levels and lower fares, facilitate tourism, trade and investment as well as enhance productivity, economic growth and employment.

The president wished the Nigerian-born Secretary-General all the best in her new assignment. (NAN)

