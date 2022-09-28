Buhari congratulates Mohammed Salman on his appointment as Saudi PM

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday extended his congratulations to Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS), the newly appointed Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s media aide in a statement in Abuja, said a letter personally signed by the President welcomed MBS’s appointment.

The new appointment is combined with the position of Defence Minister, the first ever in the history of the Kingdom.

Buhari said the government and the people of Nigeria looked forward to working with him to further deepen and expand excellent bilateral relations.

The president expressed confidence that with ‘the dynamic and visionary leadership of the government by the Prime Minister under the guidance of his father, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, the comprehensive strategic partnership of the two states will continue to blossom.”

King Abdulaziz is the ruler of the Saudi Kingdom and Custodian of the two Holy Mosques.

Buhari prayed to Allah to increase the health and wisdom of King Salman while wishing the new Prime Minister a successful tenure in office. (NAN)

