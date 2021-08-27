Buhari congratulates Minister of State, Environment, Sharon Ikeazor on 60th Birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Minister of State, Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, on her 60th birthday on Aug. 28, 2021.

In a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Friday in Abuja, Buhari joined family and friends to celebrate with the lawyer and management consultant, whose sacrifice and investment in the country had continued to inspire the younger generation.

He noted the historic leadership role provided by the minister when she was Executive Secretary of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, humanising operations of the outfit, re-energising members of staff and bringing succour to many retirees, who were almost losing hope.

According to him, Ikeazor’s kind heart and charity are easily revealed in her work, and guide her disposition of pursuing greater good for the majority.

The president lauded the minister for employing her wealth of knowledge from years of working in both national and international institutions to serve the needs of ordinary citizens, particularly women and the girl-child.

The President believed Ikeazor’s contributions to the political and economic development of the country would always stand out.

He commended the minister’s foundation, The Wakiliyan Mata Empowerment Initiative, for catering for Internally Displaced Women.

Buhari prayed for good health, longer life and more wisdom for the minister, to keep serving the country and humanity. (NAN)

