Buhari congratulates Minister of State, Budget on South Korean National Award

By Ismaila Chafe

Abuja, Jan. 15, 2023 (NAN) President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated Clem Agba, the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning on the conferment of the National Award of the Order of Diplomatic Service by the President of the Republic of South Korea.

The President’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Sunday in Abuja.

According to the president, the Award is in recognition of the minister’s personal achievements and contributions to strengthening the ties between Nigeria and South Korea.

The president recognised the experienced administrative management skills, charisma and leadership of the minister in repositioning the budget and national planning ministry toward effectively delivering its mandate.

He commended the minister for his diligent commitment to national planning and early budget submission to the National Assembly.

Buhari also lauded him for strengthening the Department of Monitoring and Evaluation in the Ministry in order to effectively drive the National Monitoring and Evaluation process.

The president, therefore, welcomed the prestigious award bestowed on Agba by President Yoon Suk-Yeol of South Korea.

He reaffirmed the importance of Nigeria -Korea Development Cooperation as the cornerstone to expand bilateral coordination and global engagement on shared goals of peace, security, sustainable development and prosperity. (NAN)