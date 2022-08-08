Buhari congratulates Minister of Communications, Pantami on CIISEC Fellowship

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, who was conferred with a Fellowship status by the Chartered Institute of Information Security (CIISec).

In a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina on Monday in Abuja, Buhari congratulated the minister on the historic recognition, being the first and only African Fellow admitted into CIISec amongst 89 other Fellows.

The president noted ”the passion, diligence and creativity that Pantami has brought into governance since assumption of office, enabling a convergence and synergy that takes security into full consideration, especially in the global cyber space.”

Buhari also appreciated CIISec for the recognition to Pantami and the effort at providing a community of professionals that worked toward protecting the interest and safety of global citizens on the internet.

CIISec is the only genuine information and cybersecurity institution granted the Royal Charter of Incorporation status in the United Kingdom since 2018.

It is also saddled with the responsibility to raise the standard of professionalism in information and cybersecurity. (NAN)

