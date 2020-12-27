Buhari congratulates Mbanefo on chieftancy title

President Muhammadu Buhari has heartily congratulated Engr Chidozie Mbanefo, Chairman, New Crystal Communications/DLK Group, on the conferment of traditional chieftaincy title of Omekaenyi Nnewi by the Igwe of Nnewi, His Royal Majesty, Dr Kenneth Orizu.

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) disclosed this in a statement Sunday.

He said as an advertising guru, Chief Mbanefo’s creative energy, ideas, innovations and accomplishments in the field speak volumes of his mastery and experience.

According to Shehu, the President recognises the support of the advertising platform in advancing his presidential campaign in 2015 and is equally delighted that Chief Mbanefo’s love for community development and giving back to the society, as a corporate citizen, is being appreciated by the Nnewi community.

As a private sector player, Engr Mbanefo has also brought his diligence and dedication to duty to bear on the current efforts to reclaim Ogoniland spearheaded by the Federal Ministry of Environment, the statement said.

While wishing the Omekaenyi Nnewi a memorable celebration, President Buhari is certain that the honour will inspire him to continue his good works for humanity.