Buhari congratulates Mamman Daura at 82, describes him as ”complete gentleman”

November 10, 2021



President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Malam Mamman Daura as marks his 82nd birthday on 9.

The president’s congratulatory is contained statement issued by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Wednesday in Abuja.

In the message his uncle and close associate, said: ”No one deserves a happier birthday than Malam Daura, as a complete gentleman widely respected for his scholarly pursuits and rich intellect, famous for his master strokes.

“May you be blessed with good health and happiness and serve the nation. Stay well and the maximum for the country. God bless you with long and healthy life.”

Mamman Daura, born in 1939, is a Nigerian newspaper editor who edited and later managed the New Nigerian from 1969 1975. (NAN)

