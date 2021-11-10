Buhari congratulates Mamman Daura at 82, describes him as ”complete gentleman”

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Malam Mamman Daura as he marks his 82nd birthday on November 9.

The president’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Wednesday in Abuja.

In the message to his uncle and close associate, President Buhari said: ”No one deserves a happier birthday than Malam Daura, as a complete gentleman widely respected for his scholarly pursuits and rich intellect, famous for his master strokes.

“May you be blessed with good health and happiness and continue to serve the nation. Stay well and do the maximum for the country. God bless you with long and healthy life.”

Mamman Daura, born in 1939, is a Nigerian newspaper editor who edited and later managed the New Nigerian from 1969 to 1975. (NAN)

