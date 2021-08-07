Buhari congratulates Labour Minister, Chris Ngige at 69

August 7, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Project 0



,  has extended best wishes Labour and Employment Minister, Dr Chris Ngige, as turned 69 on Aug. 8, 2021.

This is contained in a congratulatory message  by the President’ , Mr Femi Adesina, on Saturday in Abuja.

The president joined the medical profession, labour community, the legislature and  of salute Ngige for his selfless stewardship community, , country and humanity.

Buhari wished Ngige, who had at various times,  served as senator and governor of , greater health, strength and sound mind.

The president, who also noted Ngige’ efforts as interfaced between government and the labour, working for industrial harmony, wished him well in all his endeavours. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,