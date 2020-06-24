Buhari congratulates Kingibe on 75th birthday

Share the news













President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe on his 75th birthday.

The President, in a statement by his Spokesperson, Femi Adesina on Wednesday, joinined the family members, friends and political associates to celebrate the renowned diplomat, whose service to the nation has been exemplary.

Buhari acknowledged Kingibe’s laudable profile in public service, which include serving as Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Minister of Internal Affairs, Minister of Power and Steel, and at various times Nigerian Ambassador to Greece and Cyprus, Pakistan, and African Union Special Envoy to Sudan.

According to Buhari, “the diplomat’s venture into politics was expedient as he played key roles in shaping the nation’s history, most remarkably sharing a presidential candidate ticket with Chief MKO Abiola in an election that has remained the crux of Nigeria’s democracy and continues to define the trajectory of leadership.”

He extolled Kingibe’s willingness to always answer the call of service in Nigeria, and the African continent, recalling how, from early years, he sacrificed his time and resources, working diligently as Principal Political Secretary in the Office of the President in the 70’s, where he contributed to military transfer of power, states creation and birth of the Second Republic.

The President prays that the Almighty God will continue to strengthen the renowned diplomat, and bless his family.

