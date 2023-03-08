Buhari congratulates Iyabo Masha on G-24 appointment

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the newly appointed Director and Head of Secretariat of the Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four, (G24), Dr Iyabo Masha.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesman in a statement said the president’s congratulatory message is contained in a letter signed by the president.

Buhari noted that by the appointment, Masha had made history, becoming the first African to hold the position since the organisation was founded in 1971.

The president enjoined Masha to use the position to champion the cause of developing countries, especially on the key economic challenges of economic diversification, debt resolution, tax policy and financial sector development.

He said, “Having worked closely with Dr Masha during her time with the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, I have no doubt in my mind that she has the drive, dedication to duty, and professionalism to rise to the responsibilities of the position.

“Congratulations, Nigeria is proud of your achievement, and I wish you a successful tenure.” (NAN)