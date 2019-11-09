Buhari congratulates former NDDC Chairman, Onyema Ugochukwu at 75

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated pioneer Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Onyema Ugochukwu, who clocks 75.

Buhari, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday, commended Ugochukwu for serving the nation for many years as a journalist, administrator and adviser to many governments.

He felicitated with Ugochukwu, his family, friends, professional and political associates on the landmark age.

He said that age is ”heralded with many recognitions and achievements of loyalty and sacrifice for the nation, especially his foray into politics and visionary role in the setting up of the NDDC.”

The President saluted the veteran journalist for contributing to the vibrancy and dynamism of the Nigerian media, in spite of his background in Economics and working with the Central Bank of Nigeria.

He assured him that his experiences garnered from working for both local and international media outfits were most useful to the nation.

The President urged Ugochukwu to keep working for a greater Nigeria, praying that the almighty God would grant him longer life and good health. (NAN)