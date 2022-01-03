Buhari congratulates former Foreign Affairs minister, Akinyemi at 80

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Minister of External Affairs, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, on his 80th birthday.

Akinyemi will clock 80 on Jan. 4.

The President, in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Monday in Abuja, congratulated the scholar, administrator, publisher and highly resourceful diplomat on the milestone.

President Buhari joined the academia and the media in celebrating with the former minister, ”whose intellectual and managerial influence cuts across almost every sphere of national life, with stronger presence in formulation of policies, particularly on democracy, good governance and diplomacy.”

According to him, the scholar remains unwavering in his patriotism and loyalty to the growth of the nation and Africa, heading the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs at 33, becoming a minister at 43, after earning a Ph.D at 27.

President Buhari believed Akinyemi’s foresight, steadfastness and diligence deserved commendation, while appreciating his willingness to share his experience whenever the need arose, including shaping the electoral process for democracy.

He further lauded Akinyemi for playing a significant role in global dialogue with other nations, the UN, Commonwealth and African Union.

The President prayed for Akinyemi’s good health and strength, especially in mentoring and inspiring younger scholars and leaders. (NAN)

