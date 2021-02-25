Buhari congratulates first indigenous NRC MD/CEO, Nath Okoro on 90th birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the first indigenous Managing Director of Nigerian Railways Corporation (NRC), Elder Nath Okoro, on his 90th birthday. In a congratulatory message issued by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Thursday, Buhari saluted the resourceful consultant for paying close attention and solidifying the foundation of rail transportation in the country.

He also felicitated with friends, family and associates of Okoro “on the auspicious milestone, which calls for celebration of long life and strength, particularly considering his contributions to national development, with the commendable record of founding the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT)’’. The president noted with delight Okoro’s love for the country and passion for ensuring an effective transportation system, serving as the Principal Consultant, Federal Urban Mass Transit Programme (FUMTP) and President of the Chartered Institute of Transport, Nigeria, now known as Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT).

He also lauded Okoro for always representing Nigeria “with honour and dignity in sub-regional and global associations, and ensuring that the interest of the country comes first in all negotiations’’. The president prayed that almighty God would grant him good health and strength to see the fruits of his dreams for the railways. (NAN)