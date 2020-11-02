Buhari congratulates energy expert, Da Yohanna Dalyop, at 70

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with front line energy expert, Da Yohanna Dalyop, who turns 70 on Nov. 3, 2020.

The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Monday, commended Dalyop’s efforts in research, construction and distribution of alternative energy sources to households and institutions in Nigeria.

While joining family members, friends and professional colleagues in celebrating the milestone with the engineer, Buhari noted with delight that Dalyop dedicated most of his life finding solution to the challenge of energy in the country.