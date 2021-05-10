Buhari congratulates designer of National Flag, Michael Akinkunmi at 85

May 10, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm felicitations to Michael Akinkunmi, on his 85th , joining family members and friends to celebrate with designer of the National Flag, “whose creativity and remain remarkable.“

In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr , in Abuja on Monday, Buhari affirmed that Akinkunmi, who an honorary Life Presidential Adviser, upholds the values that every citizen emulate for nation .

According to him, such values include humility, selflessness, integrity and a keen interest in seeking greater good for country and .

The president prayed that God would grant the octogenarian and retired civil servant longer life, good health and strength to keep serving the nation he loves so much. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , ,