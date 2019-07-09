Buhari congratulates Dame Ekwueme at 85

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the family of former Vice President Alex Ekwueme on the 85th birthday of his wife, Mrs Beatrice Chigozili Ekwueme.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina Tuesday.

“President Buhari joins the family in celebrating the matriarch, whose wisdom, strength and support for her late husband continues to inspire and resonate, especially her dedication to the service of God and making life better for others.

“The President congratulates the former Vice President’s wife for her resourcefulness, diligence and discipline in raising a strong family of nation builders as her children have taken up many responsible positions in the country in teaching, coaching and mentoring.

“As Mrs Ekwueme turns 85, President Buhari believes her contributions to the nation will always be remembered, most significantly her unwavering commitment to the grooming of the younger generation to make education a priority, and cultivate virtues of humility, patience and hard work.

“The President prays for longer life for the matriarch of the Ekwueme family and God’s blessings of good health,” Buhari stated.

