Buhari congratulates Chinese leader on re-election

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Chinese leader, President Xi Jinping,

on his historic re-election for a third term as leader of the Communist Party of China.

The President’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued by Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant

to the President on Media and Publicity on Monday in Abuja.

Buhari said “I hope your re-election would pave the way for deeper and enduring partnership and strategic cooperation

that would be mutually beneficial to our two countries.

“I believe that the development of infrastructure, such as railways, dams and roads construction, power generating

plants, as well as trade exchanges would receive strong boost.”(NAN)

