Buhari congratulates Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Father Kukah at 70

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Rev. Father Matthew Hassan Kukah, as he turns 70, Aug. 31.

In a congratulatory message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, on Tuesday in Abuja, Buhari joined the Catholic Church, friends and associates in celebrating with the priest on the milestone.

The president noted the contributions of the priest, teacher, scholar and writer to national discourse.

He prayed that the almighty God would grant Kukah longer life, good health and strength. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

