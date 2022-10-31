Buhari congratulates Brazil’s elected President, Lula Da Silva

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday joined world leaders in congratulating Brazil’s newly elected President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on winning a hard-fought, divisive runoff election.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s media aide in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said Buhari congratulated the new leader on staging an astonishing comeback after leaving office and serving a jail term.

Buhari said he hoped that Lula as President would further enhance the excellent relations between Nigeria and Brazil.

“I look forward to working together with the newly elected President of Brazil to continue the excellent bilateral cooperation and growing trade relations between our two countries,” the president added. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

