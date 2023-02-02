Buhari congratulates Arise News on 10th anniversary

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the owners and management of Arise News Channel on the 10th anniversary of the organisation.

In a congratulatory message issued by his Spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, Buhari commended them for their efforts at ridding Nigeria of colonial mindset and promoting the nation’s heritage.

“I pay my respect to Arise News on this historic occasion, marking a proud chapter in the development of broadcasting in the country.

”I urge you to not just give news but also mould the thinking of our people to appreciate the positive developments brought about, under the aegis of the Change Agenda of our administration.

”The media should continue to lead the way in transforming the society,” he added. (NAN)