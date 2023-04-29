Buhari congratulates Archbishop Onuoha on formal presentation as CCN President

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Archbishop David Onuoha on his formal presentation as the 21st Indigenous President of the Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN).

In a personal letter to Onuoha, who is also the Archbishop of Owerri Province of the Anglican Communion and the Bishop of the Diocese of Okigwe South, the President wished the cleric a successful tenure in office. .

The President noted that the historic occasion at the Cathedral of the Transfiguration of our Lord, Owerri, Imo State on Sunday, April 30, 2023, is coming a few months after the cleric was elected as the leader of CCN, which is one of the five blocs that make up the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

‘‘I have no doubt that your long years of service and experience as a soldier of the cross coupled with your spiritual fervour, sound ecumenical unity theological training, passion for and inter-faith dialogue, have rightly prepared you for the task ahead.

‘‘Your Grace, Let me take this opportunity to thank you immensely for your unfailing devotion to the unity and prosperity of Nigeria, as well as counsel and intercession for those in authority.

‘‘I recall with fondness the words of your supplication to the nation and my presidency on September 9, 2021 in Owerri during my town hall meeting with South East leaders, in quote:

”Lord, Nigeria is a great nation with numerous challenges. We pray that you endue our president with heavenly wisdom, grace and strength. In his resolve to serve this nation, he will not fail, fall or falter. He will end his tenure strong and well to the glory and honour of your name and the good of our people.”

‘‘Thank you for these kind words and how pleasant to see these prayers come to pass.

‘‘It is also my prayer that your tenure and vision regarding the growth and development of the Council will be successful,’’ President Buhari wrote.

