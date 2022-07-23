Buhari congratulates APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu on 76th birthday

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, on his 76th birthday.

In a statement made on Saturday available to Newsdiaryonline by the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Femi Adesina commended the vision and courage that Sent. Adamu has brought to democracy and governance in Nigeria.

He stated,”President Muhammadu Buhari rejoices with Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, on his 76th birthday, July 23, 2022, joining the National Executive Committee, National Working Committee and all members to celebrate with the political leader.



“President Buhari notes the vision and courage that the former Governor of Nasarawa State has brought to democracy and governance in the country, cutting his teeth in politics in 1977 as a member of Constituent Assembly, which drafted the 1979 constitution and member of the Constitutional Conference, 1994.





“The President extols the APC National Chairman for the ongoing repositioning of the political party on a conciliatory path, with more focus on strengthening internal democratic processes, providing good governance, and actualising the mandate of ensuring a better life for Nigerians though a collective vision.

“President Buhari believes Sen. Adamu’s versatility in politics remains an asset to the party and country, having served as a founding member of the National Party of Nigeria, Minister of State for Works and Housing and Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum.”

According to Adesina, the President prayed for God’s blessings of abundance of health and strength for the Sarkin Yakin Keffi and Aare Obateru of the source, Ife.

