Buhari congratulates Amina Mohammed on Global Citizen Award

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday felicitated with United Nations Deputy Secretary General, Amina Mohammed, on the World Leader Prize at the inaugural Global Citizen award ceremony held in London.

The President, in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina in Abuja, congratulated Mohammed for the recognition of her efforts to make life better for the poor and underprivileged across the globe, starting with her passion for helping the less privileged in Nigeria.

President Buhari extolled the UN Deputy Secretary General, a former Minister of Environment, for her contributions to global development, and relentless priming of world leaders to work towards achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and end extreme poverty by 2030.

According to him, as the world celebrates Mohammed’s zeal and commitment to improving lives through the UN goals, her wealth of experience, wisdom and the network garnered from many years of national and international service to humanity will always be relevant for the time and posterity.

President Buhari wished the United Nations Deputy Secretary General more prosperous years of achievements.(NAN)