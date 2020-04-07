Buhari congratulates Amb. Igali at 60

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Amb. Godknows Igali, on the joyous occasion of his 60th birthday.

The President’s congratulatory message was conveyed in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja.

President Buhari rejoiced with the family, friends and political associates of the Bayelsa State-born former career diplomat, retired Federal Permanent Secretary and author, as he celebrates this milestone.

He commended the over three decades Igali devoted to a distinguished service to his fatherland, especially while serving as Nigeria’s top diplomat in various countries.

The President wished the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial aspirant in the forthcoming Bayelsa re-run election more years of worthy service to the nation and humanity.(NAN)