President Muhammadu Buhari has applauded Mr Amaju Pinnick, the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), on his election into the FIFA Executive Council, the highest decision-making organ in world football.

The president’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Friday.

The president expressed belief that by dint of hardwork, dedication and consistency, Pinnick had proven to be an efficient football administrator.

He noted that the world has taken notice of Pinnick’s competency skills by electing him into the FIFA Council and one of the Vice Presidents of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

According to him, this feat of enhanced visibility and prestige of Nigeria in the international community is coming on the heels of recent elections of other well qualified and endowed Nigerians into strategic leadership positions in international organisations.

The president urged Pinnick to see his new assignment as an opportunity to enhance Nigeria’s reputation and identity as a football loving country.

He said Pinnick should also optimally utilise the role of sports, through football, as a driving force to engender development, peace and stability at the regional and international levels.

The Nigerian leader, an active supporter of the round leather game, joined other enthusiastic fans in Nigeria and across the continent in wishing the NFF president the best in his new position. (NAN)

