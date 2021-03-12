Buhari congratulates Amaju Pinnick on FIFA Council election

President Muhammadu Buhari has applauded Mr Amaju Pinnick, the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), on his election into the FIFA Executive Council, the decision-making organ in world football.

The president’s congratulatory message is contained in a by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Friday.

The president expressed belief that by dint of hardwork, dedication and consistency, Pinnick had proven to be an efficient football administrator.

noted that the world has taken notice of Pinnick’s competency by electing him into the FIFA Council and Vice Presidents of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

According to him, this feat of visibility and prestige of Nigeria in the international community is coming on the heels of recent elections of well qualified and endowed Nigerians into strategic leadership positions in international organisations.

The president urged Pinnick to see his new assignment as an opportunity to enhance Nigeria’s reputation and as a football loving country.

said Pinnick should also optimally utilise the role of , through football, as a driving force to engender development, peace and stability at the and international levels.

The Nigerian leader, an active supporter of the round leather game, joined enthusiastic fans in Nigeria and across the continent in wishing the NFF president the best in his new position. ()

