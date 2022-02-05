Buhari congratulates Amaechi on Daura chieftaincy title

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on the conferment of the title of “Dan Amana,” (the trusted one) on him by the Daura Emirate Council.

The president’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued by one of his media aides, Malam Garba Shehu, on Friday in Abuja.

He described the conferment of the title on Amaechi as a clear commitment to the harmonious relationship between the nation’s diverse cultures.

He commended the Minister “for working with enormous energy to make the CHANGE we promised Nigerians a reality,” noting that “the change we are witnessing in the transport sector is an extraordinary legacy.”

He also congratulated a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and two-time Director-General of his election campaigns, Malam Nasiru Danu, on the conferment of a chieftaincy title on him by the Daura Emirate Council.

Danu is being turbaned as Tafida Babba of Daura on Saturday.

The statement said the President had designated a delegation of three, made up of the Ministers of Water Resources, Sulaiman Adamu, Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika and the Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity) Garba Shehu to represent him at the event. (NAN)

