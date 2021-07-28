Buhari congratulates Akeredolu on Supreme Court judgment

President Muhammadu has congratulated Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on his victory at the Supreme Court judgment.

The apex court upheld Akeredolu’s re-election in the Oct. 10, 2020 polls.

The president, in a congratulatory message released by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina on Wednesday in Abuja, urged the governor, and all elected leaders of the governing , to always place the people first in their consideration of development programmes and projects.

President affirmed that the popularity of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would continue to depend on performance and acceptance by the electorate.

He Akeredolu for assiduously working for the development of the state, “with reforms that continue to attract the goodwill of , and insistence that education, health and security take priority.’’

The president noted that “the Supreme Court Judgment preceded by that of the Court of Appeal, further bolsters the strength and reach of the APC, and its bright chances of consolidation in coming elections.’’

He, however, called on the opposition to sheathe the sword, for the development of Ondo State, and wished the government and people a prosperous future. (NAN)

