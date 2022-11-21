Buhari congratulates aide on ‘Dan Masanin Kazaure’ title

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Amb. Lawal Kazaure, the State Chief of Protocol (SCOP) on his conferment of the traditional title of Dan Masanin Kazaure, by the Emir of Kazaure, Alhaji Hussaini Adamu.

In a congratulatory message issued by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Sunday in Abuja, the president also felicitated with the family of SCOP on the successful wedding of their only daughter Hafsah to Ibrahim Ibrahim.

At a reception in honour of the couple and the newly turbaned Dan Masanin Kazaure, in Abuja, the president expressed delight that one of his principal aides had been deemed worthy to be honoured by the Emir of Kazaure and the good people of his emirate.

”I also wish to take this opportunity to thank you immensely for your services as my State Chief of Protocol over the past seven and half years, a job discharged with exemplary commitment and efficiency.

A personal letter written by President Buhari, which was read at the reception, on his behalf, by his Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari said:

”Accept my best wishes, and that of my family as you serve your community in this new role.

”Be assured of our prayers and support.”

While wishing the newly married couple a happy life, the president described marriage as ”a demonstration of love which goes beyond physical attraction.”

He urged the couple to garnish their union with understanding, mutual respect and friendship, praying for God’s continued blessing on their home.

The reception was attended by cabinet ministers, heads of government agencies, members of the Diplomatic Corps, captains of industry, family and friends of the Kazaures and Ibrahim Gamawas.

It featured an outpouring of goodwill messages to SCOP and the newly wedded couple.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, noted that from a historical perspective, ”the Dan Masani is not a common title in the courts of emirs and chiefs.

”Rather, it is one that is usually reserved for members of the royalty and those who make staggering contributions to community and national well-being, and there is a willingness on their part to do even more. ”

He recalled that Maitama Sule of blessed memory was worthy of that title.

Shehu lauded SCOP, who alongside Femi Adesina and himself, were the first three appointees of President Buhari after the first inauguration in 2015, for receiving three important awards in the last few months.

These include the Nigerien highest civilian national awards and the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR).

Also, Amb. Appolinus Demenongu Agev descried his colleague of over 35 years as ”a detribalised Nigerian, a dependable ally, resolutely dedicated to the service of our fatherland”. (NAN)

