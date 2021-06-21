Buhari congratulates Afe Babalola on IPP, Dev’t projects

President Muhammadu Buhari felicitated founder and Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Aare Afe Babalola, on the commissioning of an Independent Power Project (IPP) and foundation laying ceremony of eight developmental projects.

The president’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement by Malam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, on Monday in Abuja.

The president congratulated staff and management of the university on the milestones, which include ground breaking for factories and a rice mill, and donation of a library by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Prof. Tunde Adeniran.

Buhari extolled Babalola for the visionary leadership style and diligent efforts that had brought the institution to the frontline within a short period.

Buhari urged him to be more focused on entrepreneurship and other relevant skills in a fast changing world, largely driven by digital technology. (NAN)

