Buhari congratulates Adesina as AfDB tenure ends August

Former President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates Dr. Akinwumi Adesina on his completion of two terms as Managing Director of the African Development Bank, AfDB, saying that he is happy with the enormous success achieved at the end of his tenure, and is glad to have supported his emergence as the helmsman of the bank in the first and second instances.

“I have seen Dr. Adesina, a son of Nigeria, put up a spectacular performance in the African Development Bank after two terms. As his tenure ends and a successor is emerging, records show that he has set such a great, unmatched record of excellence, leaving shareholders far happier than they had ever been. I am happy with the role I played in bringing his talent forward.”

The former president emphasized how hard work, discipline, and dedicated training made Dr. Adesina what he is today, saying that the outgoing AfDB president “is blessed with a special talent, combined with hope, faith, a firm resolve and confidence, with which he overcame all odds to stand out as a beacon of inspiration to others.”

He wished greater strength and success in his future endeavours.

