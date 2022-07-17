Buhari congratulates Adeleke on Osun election victory

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates Senator Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), following victory of the party in Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Osun State.

The Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said,”With the election over, the President expresses conviction that the people of Osun have expressed their will through the ballot, and the will of the people must always matter and be respected in a democracy.

“President Buhari notes that the successful conduct of the election is a further testimony to the maturity and commitment of all stakeholders – the electoral body, security agencies, political parties, the media, civil society and the electorate- to further strengthen the integrity of the electoral process in the country.

“The President reassures the nation that the commitment of this administration towards having credible elections remains unshaken.”

